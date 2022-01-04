Bernie, if we knew the words to say that would help during this impossible time we would write them in the sky for you. Dad cherished his friendship with Bob so deeply and dearly and you have been there for mom countless times in countless ways. I just know Dad is waiting for Bob with a big Costco hot dog in hand!

We can never repay all the kindnesses you've shown our family especially this past year. We couldn't have gotten through it without you. Please know our prayers for you and your family will never cease.

Holding you in our hearts with so much love, the Salvia Family

January 6, 2022