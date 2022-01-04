Bernie, it's been a long time but I still remember you and Bob fondly. I am sad to learn of his death and am praying for you and your family. - Peggy Kruse
Peggy Kruse
Friend
January 9, 2022
Bernie, if we knew the words to say that would help during this impossible time we would write them in the sky for you. Dad cherished his friendship with Bob so deeply and dearly and you have been there for mom countless times in countless ways. I just know Dad is waiting for Bob with a big Costco hot dog in hand! We can never repay all the kindnesses you've shown our family especially this past year. We couldn't have gotten through it without you. Please know our prayers for you and your family will never cease. Holding you in our hearts with so much love, the Salvia Family
January 6, 2022
Bernie. Bernard and I send our deepest sympathy. As a fellow Rockie I know our Blessed Mother will be at your side. Bob was a great person and will be missed by many
Bernard and Joan Knoll
Friend
January 6, 2022
We just want to let you know how deeply we feel sympathy and sadness at what you are going through. There is no preparation for the grief you all are experiencing, no words that will really console. We pray that the comfort of Jesus will hold your hearts, and give you peace. Love, The Stones
John and Donna Stone
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our prayers go out to you and your family, you remain one of the true friends from work and a gentleman who I enjoyed sharing our birthdate with. GOD BLESS!
Ken Kelley
January 6, 2022
We were privileged to work with Bob through Local 655. Bob was well respected and well liked, just an all around a good human being. We are so sad to hear of his passing. May his memory be a blessing to his family. Karen and Tom Willey.
Tom Willey
Coworker
January 5, 2022
Bernie please except my sympathy you and your family are in my prayers. I think of you often, blessings to you all.
Jeanine Hoffmann
Jeanine Hoffmann
Family
January 4, 2022
Hearing the sad news of Uncle Bob's passing, broke my heart. He was not only my Godfather, but a wonderful man! I am glad that my family and myself got to celebrate his 80th birthday, with him. He will be dearly missed. We can remember the fond memories, that we have of Uncle Bob, as we try to get through this terribly difficult time.
January 4, 2022
My sincere condolences for your loss. So sorry for the passing of Robert. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
January 4, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Hugs and prayers for peace and comfort. Love, Bryan and Robyn Johnson