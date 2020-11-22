Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GUEST BOOK
21 Entries
I am a friend of Bob's sister, Susan. I have never met Bob or his wife but I know how much they meant to Susan. I am so sorry for your loss. I am sure the closeness and kindness you both shared with Susan created forever memories. God Bless you, and YOURS.
Arlene Snider
Friend
November 22, 2020
Pat we just saw that Bob had passed. We remember all the good times at the club and on the boat. He was a great person and will be missed Al Foster and Joan Shamel
Al Foster
Friend
November 22, 2020
I'm so sorry we didn't have a chance to meet Bob before his illness. From reading his obituary, he sounds as though he was wonderfully adventurous and fun. We will miss seeing him around in the building. Our deepest sympathy to you, Pat, and your family.
Butch & Debbie Reese
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Bob will be missed by many of his friends He always greeted you with big smile and a hug. We always enjoyed Bob. Pat our loving thoughts are with you.
Lisa and Gene
Lisa Mainini
November 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of serving the St. Louis County Police Department during Colonel Flaggs reign as Police Commissioner. His love and support for our police officers shined through everyday. Bob will truly be missed by all!
Rick & Stephanie Battelle
Friend
November 21, 2020
Pat & Bob, we so enjoyed getting to know you & wish we had more time to spend with you. Pat, our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Joe & sue Lager
Friend
November 21, 2020
I know how much your sister and family loved you and how much you will missed. Thank you for being such a great brother to such a dear friend.
Sheila Knutson
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. I will never forget Bob, he was one of my favorite customers at Mulligans!❤ Pat, you and your family are in my prayers. I will miss him very much. HugsXX
Sue Karpowecz
Friend
November 20, 2020
Rest in peace Bob!! So sorry for your loss Pat. Danny and I will join you in Marcos Island for his celebration . Cheers!!
Lennie Sorenson
Friend
November 20, 2020
Pat we are so sorry for your loss. I cannot put into words how we felt for Bob and you. Never forget the times we had with both of you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Al & Annette
November 20, 2020
I am saddened to here this let me know if I can be of any help he sure was one heck of a guy we all will miss him that’s for sure!!!
Bob
November 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for you loss. Prayers to you and your family. Loved seeing you all on our dance night with Gerry.
Jo Vertrees
November 20, 2020
This is very sad news, he was always a fun loving man He will be missed Jim & Londi Novelly
Londi Novelly
Friend
November 20, 2020
Sorry Pat....we had a lot of good times together on Marco, in the good old days.....good memories.
Bev Bartos
Friend
November 20, 2020
Bob was a wonderful person. He will be missed.
Mike Wilson
Friend
November 20, 2020
Pat, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Krista Rooney
Friend
November 20, 2020
Geno Dorough
Friend
November 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We love you. May God wrap his loving arms around you. Cicardi and Susan Bruce
Susan Bruce
Friend
November 19, 2020
Please accept my sympathy. Remember, we shared the same Anniversary Date. Please take care. Marcia Becker
Marcia Becket
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bob Flagg was a wonderful friend who I will remember for the remaining days of my life. Here's to you, Robert, "Save a Bud Select for me".
George Ulrich
Friend
November 19, 2020
Pat, I’m so saddened to hear of Bob’s passing. What a wonderful fun guy I new from Marco and was always happy to see you both come in and serve him his bud light!! My love & prayers are with you and all the family ❤ RIP Bob