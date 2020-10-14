Menu
Robert G. "Bob" Korvas
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1931
DIED
October 11, 2020

Korvas, Robert G. 'Bob'

passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Margaret K. Korvas (nee Waddell). Loving father of the late Carol Jane (Paul M.) Graham and Craig R. Korvas. Dear grandfather of Paul (Ashley), Mark and Michael (Jocelyn) Graham and Melissa (Tyler) Olson. Step-father of Monika (Bernard) Coballis and Anna (John Guatelli) Arft. Step-grandfather of Jake Arft Guatelli. Great-grandfather of Carolyne, Bryce, Paxton, Emma and Georgia Jane Graham. Brother of the late Shirley J. Novak (William) Fischer. Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Private services will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Private at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ (Manchester) or American Parkinson Disease Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
Rest In Peace dear friend,neighbor, business associate and president of the Purchasing Management Association. I will always remember your sage advice.
Don&Jeannette Reitmeyer
October 13, 2020