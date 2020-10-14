Korvas, Robert G. 'Bob'

passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Margaret K. Korvas (nee Waddell). Loving father of the late Carol Jane (Paul M.) Graham and Craig R. Korvas. Dear grandfather of Paul (Ashley), Mark and Michael (Jocelyn) Graham and Melissa (Tyler) Olson. Step-father of Monika (Bernard) Coballis and Anna (John Guatelli) Arft. Step-grandfather of Jake Arft Guatelli. Great-grandfather of Carolyne, Bryce, Paxton, Emma and Georgia Jane Graham. Brother of the late Shirley J. Novak (William) Fischer. Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Services: Private services will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Private at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ (Manchester) or American Parkinson Disease Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.