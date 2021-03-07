Gambon, Robert J.

Formerly of Creve Coeur, MO passed away in Potomac, MD on Wed., March 3, 2021. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved son of the late Thomas F. Gambon Sr., and Rosemary Gambon (nee Gardner). Dear brother of Dr. Thomas (Pamela) Gambon Jr.; dearest uncle of Elena and Thomas Gambon III; dear nephew of the James Gambon Family; dear cousin of Marjorie (Tom) Mader and Jennifer (Tom) Buchholz.

Services: Visitation Thursday, March 11, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) Chesterfield. Funeral: Meet at Church Friday, March 12, 09:30 am at St. Anselm at the Abbey (Priory), 530 South Mason Rd. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials to: National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) or St. Anselm Catholic Church.