Baker, Robert George

affectionately known as "RG", 95, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on November 28, 2020. RG was born on August 3, 1925 to parents George and Effie Baker in Denver, Colorado. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Lucile Brady in 1955. RG is survived by his loving wife, Betty and their eight children: Wayne (Debbi) Baker, James (Rebecca) Baker, Mary Banmiller, Mark Baker (Jesse Kielty), Elaine Baker, Ann (Scott) Blakely, Robert (Julie) Baker and David Baker. RG was predeceased by Katie Paul, daughter of Robert Baker and William Banmiller, husband of Mary Banmiller.

RG will be missed by his twelve grandchildren, Danny (Laura) Baker, Dana (Leland) Moloney, Dara Baker, Evan Baker, Conor Baker, John Robert Baker, James Baker, Paige (Matt) Gardner, Brian (Katie) Baker, Natalie Baker, Emma Baker, Logan Baker and his five great grandchildren, Winston and Greta Moloney, Monroe and Harlow Baker and Whitley Gardner.

RG was a member of the 772nd Bombardment Squadron, 463rd Bombardment Group (Heavy) of the Fifteenth Air Force, completing 33 missions over Italy and Germany as a B17 Belly Gunner from November 1943 through April 1945 in World War II.

As founder of First Capital Oil Company and Warrenton Oil Company, RG proudly watched his eight children and grandchildren build, operate and expand the family business over the last 48 years.

One who never took himself too seriously, RG enjoyed singing, golf, traveling, skiing, fine wine and an occasional Jagermeister, with friends too many to count. His most precious moments were those spent with his family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and most importantly with Betty, his lovely, vibrant wife of 65 years.

RG truly was a member of the Greatest Generation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to honor Robert and to benefit SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles or SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Donations can be made to SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis online at givetossmhealth.org or mailed to 12312 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial contributions may also be made online to Duchesne High School of St. Charles, Missouri at https://www.duchesne-hs.org/make-a-gift.html

The family was served by Baue Funeral Home. RG's family will attend a private Memorial Mass to Celebrate RG's Life. Visit Baue.com