Robert N. Gion
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gion, Robert N.

Entered into God's loving presence on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Ruby Rose Gion (nee Vader); loving father of 5 children, Robert (Bebe), Rochelle (Robert) Messel, Raymond (Kaye), Ronald (Karen) and Richard (Tina) Gion; dear brother of Frank (Brenda) Gion and the late Mary Helen (Tony) Bechtold and Edward (Shirley) Gion; adoring grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 16. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Robert was a WWII veteran, life member of American Legion Anheuser Busch Post #299, VFW Post #1102 and Disabled Veterans #1. 11th/12th District Commander 2012 and Chef de Gare of Voiture 38 of 40 & 8. He was an active 70 year plus member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
14
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Grandma Rose and family. Papa Gion was a sweet and happy man. When your needing God in your life the most, he´s right there ready to pray with you. He will be missed.
Amanda Schnieders-Barbaglia
December 15, 2021
My Sympathy to the family. Bob was a special man always had a smile for you. Very caring and interested in what you are doing
Beverly M Mori
December 13, 2021
Bob was a kind and gentle man. You will be missed at the 40 & 8. Till we meet again. RIP Brother.
Robert Wagner
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Eternal peace to you Bob! I appreciated your friendship at White House. We'll miss you.
Dan Venverloh Jr.
December 12, 2021
