Gion, Robert N.

Entered into God's loving presence on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Ruby Rose Gion (nee Vader); loving father of 5 children, Robert (Bebe), Rochelle (Robert) Messel, Raymond (Kaye), Ronald (Karen) and Richard (Tina) Gion; dear brother of Frank (Brenda) Gion and the late Mary Helen (Tony) Bechtold and Edward (Shirley) Gion; adoring grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 16. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Robert was a WWII veteran, life member of American Legion Anheuser Busch Post #299, VFW Post #1102 and Disabled Veterans #1. 11th/12th District Commander 2012 and Chef de Gare of Voiture 38 of 40 & 8. He was an active 70 year plus member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.