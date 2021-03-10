Goudy, Robert A.

was born on September 28, 1937 in West Milton, Ohio to Ronald 'Jack' and Melva (nee Cox) Goudy and passed away, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 83.

Loving husband of Christine (nee Adrignola), dear father of Don (Jerri) Goudy, Ginger (Tony) Meyers, David Goudy, Bob (Jan) Goudy, Bill Goudy, Ron Goudy and Scott (Theresa) Beard. Dear grandfather of 12 (twelve) and 14 (fourteen) great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jim Goudy and Jack (Cathy) Goudy and the late Athalene Lucas, Ron, Lloyd and Dan Goudy. Loving Brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin and friend to many.

Robert was a U.S. Navy Veteran. His favorite pastime was to travel with his wife. He was a good poker player and an avid reader. Robert loved spending time with friends and family.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. The Service will be live streamed. Please join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85761921985 .

Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to organizations which benefit Veterans. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.