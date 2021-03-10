Menu
Robert A. Goudy
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Goudy, Robert A.

was born on September 28, 1937 in West Milton, Ohio to Ronald 'Jack' and Melva (nee Cox) Goudy and passed away, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 83.

Loving husband of Christine (nee Adrignola), dear father of Don (Jerri) Goudy, Ginger (Tony) Meyers, David Goudy, Bob (Jan) Goudy, Bill Goudy, Ron Goudy and Scott (Theresa) Beard. Dear grandfather of 12 (twelve) and 14 (fourteen) great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jim Goudy and Jack (Cathy) Goudy and the late Athalene Lucas, Ron, Lloyd and Dan Goudy. Loving Brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin and friend to many.

Robert was a U.S. Navy Veteran. His favorite pastime was to travel with his wife. He was a good poker player and an avid reader. Robert loved spending time with friends and family.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. The Service will be live streamed. Please join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85761921985 .

Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to organizations which benefit Veterans. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
I will always love how he could befriend everyone
William Goudy
Son
March 13, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the Goudy family. May he rest in peace.
Steve McHugh
March 13, 2021
Dear Chris and Family, for many years to come, we will remember Bobs generous heart, his great stories, his friendship and great camaraderie we shared together! So many great times over the years laughing together! Our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Family. Bob will never be forgotten!
Phil and Diane Neidlinger
Friend
March 13, 2021
RIP.... A true gentleman
Steve Schaeg
Friend
March 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Chris and the rest of your family. Bob, I cherish the memories of good times spent with you Sheila and the rest of our friends .
Andy Gudiness
Friend
March 11, 2021
Thinking of all of the family during this time. You are in my thoughts and prayers. We shared many a good time at Frick's and Carmody's. Here's to Bob!
sharon kamp
Friend
March 11, 2021
Chris- Our sympathy and prayers are with you and your family. We love you.
Doris, Vicki, Jan Tucker
Friend
March 10, 2021
Don, Jeri and family. I am so sorry for your loss, Bob was always such a fun loving guy.
Choosie Porter
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Im so sorry to Chris and to all my cousins at the passing of your dear husband and father. I have nothing but fond memories of Uncle Bob. I miss him as i know he will be missed by those close to him. Im sure my dad was glad to see him in heaven with the rest of our loving family. God bless you Uncle Bob.
Wanda Dimitriou
Family
March 8, 2021
Chris, Scott and all the Goudy Family,
My sincere condolences to you. Bob was a great guy and will be missed. We all shared some laughs together at the old watering hole, Carmody's. Rest in Peace Bob.
Jeanie Roach
Friend
March 7, 2021
