Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Graham
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
CHAPEL HILL Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
6300 Highway 30
Cedar Hill, MO

Graham, Robert Lee

of Dittmer, Missouri, was born April 6, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Vivian (nee Sweeting) Graham and entered into rest Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Arnold, Missouri at the age of 90 years, 10 months and 28 days.

He is preceded in death by, his parents, his loving wife, Kay F. (nee Lambert) Graham and two (2) sisters, Martha Roethlisberger and Charlotte King.

He is survived by three (3) children, Cathleen "Cathy" (Tom) Carroll, Mark (Meghan) Graham, Scott (Julie) Graham, six (6) grandchildren, Megan (Clayton) Gentsch, Amy (Travis) Foley, Christopher (Nikki) Graham, Katherine "Katie" Graham, Kyle Graham, Anna Graham, three (3) great-grandchildren, Luca, Reese, Eric, along with numerous extended family, friends and supportive neighbors.

Services: Arrangements handled by CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Martins United Church of Christ, Dittmer, MO. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
CHAPEL HILL Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Joe & Carol Bennett
March 12, 2021
Shads
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results