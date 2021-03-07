Graham, Robert Lee

of Dittmer, Missouri, was born April 6, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Vivian (nee Sweeting) Graham and entered into rest Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Arnold, Missouri at the age of 90 years, 10 months and 28 days.

He is preceded in death by, his parents, his loving wife, Kay F. (nee Lambert) Graham and two (2) sisters, Martha Roethlisberger and Charlotte King.

He is survived by three (3) children, Cathleen "Cathy" (Tom) Carroll, Mark (Meghan) Graham, Scott (Julie) Graham, six (6) grandchildren, Megan (Clayton) Gentsch, Amy (Travis) Foley, Christopher (Nikki) Graham, Katherine "Katie" Graham, Kyle Graham, Anna Graham, three (3) great-grandchildren, Luca, Reese, Eric, along with numerous extended family, friends and supportive neighbors.

Services: Arrangements handled by CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Martins United Church of Christ, Dittmer, MO.