Hackel, Father Robert E., S.M.

on Sunday, March 20,2022 at the Marianist Community in Cupertino, CA. Born in Saint Louis, MO on April 24, 1932, to the late Edward W. and Ana Mae (nee Roedman) Hackel. He is survived by his brother Philip (Kathy) Hackel. He professed first vows as a Marianist on August 15, 1951, final vows on July 14, 1956, and was ordained a priest on April 3, 1965. He graduated from: St. Mary's HS, St. Louis, MO; St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX with a BS Education, and received a master's degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. Father Bob taught at: St. Joseph School, Victoria, TX; Chaminade College Prep., St. Mary's HS, and Vianney HS, all of St. Louis, MO; Nolan HS, Fort Worth, TX; Thomas Moore HS, Milwaukee, WI; Pastoral ministry at Our Lady of the Pillar Parish, Creve Coeur, MO; taught at Daniel Gross HS, Omaha, NE; Central Catholic HS, San Antonio, TX; Pastoral ministry at Pillar of Faith Community, Ft. Worth, TX; and taught at St. Louis School, Honolulu, HI.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to The Marianists, 4425 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.