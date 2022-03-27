Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Father Robert E. Hackel S.M.
ABOUT
St John Vianney High School

Hackel, Father Robert E., S.M.

on Sunday, March 20,2022 at the Marianist Community in Cupertino, CA. Born in Saint Louis, MO on April 24, 1932, to the late Edward W. and Ana Mae (nee Roedman) Hackel. He is survived by his brother Philip (Kathy) Hackel. He professed first vows as a Marianist on August 15, 1951, final vows on July 14, 1956, and was ordained a priest on April 3, 1965. He graduated from: St. Mary's HS, St. Louis, MO; St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX with a BS Education, and received a master's degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. Father Bob taught at: St. Joseph School, Victoria, TX; Chaminade College Prep., St. Mary's HS, and Vianney HS, all of St. Louis, MO; Nolan HS, Fort Worth, TX; Thomas Moore HS, Milwaukee, WI; Pastoral ministry at Our Lady of the Pillar Parish, Creve Coeur, MO; taught at Daniel Gross HS, Omaha, NE; Central Catholic HS, San Antonio, TX; Pastoral ministry at Pillar of Faith Community, Ft. Worth, TX; and taught at St. Louis School, Honolulu, HI.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to The Marianists, 4425 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.