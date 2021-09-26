Haddad, Robert P. "Bob"

of Webster Groves, MO, passed away peacefully with family at his side in Houston, Texas at the age of 89 on September 17, 2021. He was born March 21, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts to Helen (Kanaan) and George Haddad. Following graduation from Norwood High School in 1949, Bob joined the Air Force and served as an intelligence officer. He was stationed in Japan at the Tachikawa Air Base during the Korean War. After his service Bob worked at the Pentagon for the Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Washington DC. There he met his lifelong love, Jan. They married and moved to St. Louis where they made their home. Bob worked as a cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency and retired in 1991.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Jan Davis Haddad. They were married for 62 years at the time of Jan's passing in 2019. He was the loving father of Paula (husband Paschall) and Michael (wife Anna); cherished grandfather of Hannah, Will, Gabriel, and James; dear brother to Ralph. He was predeceased by his brother George and twin Ron.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, golfing. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts (served as Scout Master Troop 302) and of Annunciation Catholic Church. He is remembered for his wit, charm, and steadfast faith.

Services: Visitation will be September 30th from 10:00 - 11:00am at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to Annunciation Catholic Church are greatly appreciated by his family. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.