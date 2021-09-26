Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert P. "Bob" Haddad
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Haddad, Robert P. "Bob"

of Webster Groves, MO, passed away peacefully with family at his side in Houston, Texas at the age of 89 on September 17, 2021. He was born March 21, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts to Helen (Kanaan) and George Haddad. Following graduation from Norwood High School in 1949, Bob joined the Air Force and served as an intelligence officer. He was stationed in Japan at the Tachikawa Air Base during the Korean War. After his service Bob worked at the Pentagon for the Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Washington DC. There he met his lifelong love, Jan. They married and moved to St. Louis where they made their home. Bob worked as a cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency and retired in 1991.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Jan Davis Haddad. They were married for 62 years at the time of Jan's passing in 2019. He was the loving father of Paula (husband Paschall) and Michael (wife Anna); cherished grandfather of Hannah, Will, Gabriel, and James; dear brother to Ralph. He was predeceased by his brother George and twin Ron.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all, golfing. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts (served as Scout Master Troop 302) and of Annunciation Catholic Church. He is remembered for his wit, charm, and steadfast faith.

Services: Visitation will be September 30th from 10:00 - 11:00am at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory to Annunciation Catholic Church are greatly appreciated by his family. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
12 W. Glendale Rd,, Webster Groves, MO
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
12 W. Glendale Rd, Webster Groves, MO
Sep
30
Interment
12:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was saddened to learn of Bob's passing. We worked together off and on for years. He was one of the good guys and he will be missed by his many friends. He is in my prayers. God bless.
Rich Halbert (now living in Seattle)
Work
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results