Henry, Robert W.

79, died March 18, 2022, at his home after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bob was born Jan. 2, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Edward J. and Martha (Kuk) Henry. he is preceded in death by his parents, older brother James, and his best buddy Pepper, his black lab.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Georgette (Hoff) Henry; loving father of daughter Gina and son Todd (Tamara). Adored "Papa" of wonderful granddaughters Kaitlyn and Alison. He is also survived by his aunt, cousins, brother-in-law, and nephews.

Bob graduated Fairview H.S. ('62), Southeast Missouri State ('67) with a B.S. in Biology. During the Vietnam Era, served active-duty Army including a year in Thailand. He continued to serve with the 102nd Army Reserve Command as First Sergeant of the 21st General Hospital. After a 22-year career, Bob retired as a Master Sergeant. In civilian life, he spent 35 years as a valued member of the Pathology Dept. (BJH) as their electron micropscopist.

Bob was kind, mild mannered, funny, with a generous heart. He had a vast knowledge of anything and everything, but especially history. He was an exceptional cook but a lousy guitar plinker. Bob enjoyed spending time at the family river cabin that he built ('56), rebuilt ('85), rebuilt ('93) and rebuilt for the last time in 2008 (hopefully.) Still standing today, the cabin remains a family legacy.

Bob treasured his many friends- lifelong and those he made along his way. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, March 24th from 1:00PM to 8:00PM at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Services will be held Friday, March 25th, at 10:30 AM at Hutchens Mortuary, with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made in Bob's name to The Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of the donor's choice.