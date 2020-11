Forbes, Robert J.

of Sunset Hills, MO, passed away on Mon., Oct. 26, 2020.

Companion and friend of 50 years to Ron Nettenstrom; brother of Richye Herlihy; father of Mindi Krassinger; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a sister and his parents.

Robert was an interior decorator and worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer for 24 years. Private services to be held.

See BOPPCHAPEL.COM.