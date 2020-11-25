Kalert, Robert J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, November 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Vivian Kalert; loving brother of Sr. Sharon Kalert A.S.C.J.; dear cousin of Bernard (Joyce) and Dave Clements, John (Cindi) Seidel, Joan (John) Petralia, Shari Bush, Vincent (Peggy) and Kathy Harbke; dear friend of Dwight Elmore and family.

Bob was an avid golfer, Cardinals and Missouri Tigers fan and a great support to his family and friends.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 27, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. then to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Cor Jesu Academy, 10230 Gravois Rd. 63123, appreciated.