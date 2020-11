Nandor, Robert 'Bob' J., Sr.

82, passed October 30, 2020, at St Clair Skilled Nursing Facility in St Clair, MO. He leaves wife Peggy, (both originally from Gary, IN), Son/DIL Bob Jr/Sarah of Wildwood & two grandchildren.

Services: Memorial service at Midlawn Funeral (7280 Hwy 47 Union, MO), 11 a.m. - Sat. Dec 19, 2020. Catholic Mass 8:30 a.m. same morning - St Alban Roe Parish - Wildwood.