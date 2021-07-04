Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert William Keeven
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Keeven, Robert William

Age 88, Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Wentzville. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Keeven (nee McFarland); dear father and father-in-law of Janet (Jerry) Schuler, Dana (William) Steiner, Robert W. Jr., (Gina) Keeven, Diann (Ron) Smith and Laura (Curtis) Sheets; dear grand- father of nine, great-grandfather of six; our dear brother, brother-in-

law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob grew up and lived in Florissant much of his life. He retired as a carpenter, enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. See www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com for service details.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Robert's passing. I was able to meet with him and Laura near the end of June; even from the hour I spent with them both, it was clear that he was such a genuine and kind man, and had a nice sense of humor during our discussions. Many prayers and strength to his children, family, and friends - it was easy to see he was a very well-loved and respected man, and will be very missed.
Hailey Fowles, Aspire CNP
July 9, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Bob was such a good neighbor and we will miss him.
Steve and Phyllis Bigelow
July 7, 2021
Sending my sincere sympathy to all the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jane Petre
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results