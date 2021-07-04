Keeven, Robert William

Age 88, Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Wentzville. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Keeven (nee McFarland); dear father and father-in-law of Janet (Jerry) Schuler, Dana (William) Steiner, Robert W. Jr., (Gina) Keeven, Diann (Ron) Smith and Laura (Curtis) Sheets; dear grand- father of nine, great-grandfather of six; our dear brother, brother-in-

law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob grew up and lived in Florissant much of his life. He retired as a carpenter, enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. See www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com for service details.