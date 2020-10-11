King, Robert L.

Asleep in Jesus, Monday, October 5, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband for 56 years of Catherine King (nee Zavorka); loving father of Christopher (Michelle) and Sean (Denise) King; dear grandfather of Iain, Bella, Josie, Katie and Frank; dear brother of Suzy (Larry) McKenna, David (Kathleen) King, Mary (Ken) Sprague, and the late James (Joyce) King and Kathleen (Harold) Kennedy; dear brother-in-law of Michael Zavorka, Janet (Kevin) Harder and Carl (Patti) Zavorka; best friends of Greg and Sara Boyer.

Mr. King was a long-time member of Fox Run Golf Club, and West Springs Church, he was a financial advisor through Monetary Management Group, a black belt in Taekwondo, an avid fisherman and soccer coach.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, Oct. 12, 11:00 a.m. until services at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Robert King may be made to West Springs Church, 501 Big Bend Rd., Ballwin, MO 63021.