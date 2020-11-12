Meyer, Robert L.

Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 87.

Bob was born in St. Louis and he was the youngest of three boys.

Bob graduated from Clayton High School and earned both his Bachelor and Law Degrees from Washington University. He then practiced law at Leyhe, Meyer, Leyhe, Baker and Lobel for more than 50 years. He loved practicing the law more than most, and he did so with intelligence, kindness and integrity.

He married his sweetheart Elly and they were happily married for more than 64 years. He and Elly lived in and raised their three children, Scott, Jeffrey and Kathy, in the same house for over 50 years.

Bob had an infectious laugh, a fantastic sense of humor, a thirst for knowledge and a strong moral compass. Bob has many accomplishments in life, but most of all, he was most proud of and deeply loved his family. He was affectionately called "Sir" by many.

Bob is survived by his wife Eleanor (Shanfeld), his children Scott (Robyn) Meyer, Jeffrey Meyer (Trish Gilbert) and Kathy Meyer, and his grandchildren Brooke (Jared) Frisby, Benjamin, Adam, Andrew, Rachel and Madeline Meyer. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Angela Carter for her loving care and assistance to Bob over the past 2 years.

Servcies: A private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bob to The National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/donation; The American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate; or to the charity of your choice.

