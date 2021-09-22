Menu
Rev. Robert E. Lampert
Lampert, Rev. Robert E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, September 17, 2021.

Beloved son of the late William and Helen (nee McDonald) Lampert; dear brother of the late Pat Wolf; dear uncle and friend.

Services: Vigil at St. Anselm Catholic Church (530 South Mason Rd. 63141) Monday, September 27; 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Chapel at Cardinal Rigali Center (20 Archbishop Dr. 63119) Tuesday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oblate School of Theology, 285 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216 or Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Ln., Colorado Springs, CO 80921 appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Vigil
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
St. Anselm Catholic Church
530 South Mason Rd, MO
Sep
28
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Chapel at Cardinal Rigali Center
20 Archbishop Dr., MO
From Wolf family
September 25, 2021
Kind, sensitive, keenly intelligent, and humorous. These words barely start to describe this wonderful man of God. He gave so much more than he could ever take. May his memory be eternal.
Eileen Sampanes
Work
September 25, 2021
I was very sorry to learn that Fr. Bob had died. He was wonderfully animated as a teacher, creating forums for interesting conversations about healthcare ethics and leadership. I enjoyed the opportunities I had to participate in liturgies at which he presided. He was truly a servant-leader and a great colleague (we worked together at CHRISTUS Health) who worked hard and also loved to laugh. I enjoyed hearing about his working vacations, when he provided spiritual/religious leadership on cruises. He was a gentle soul and I will miss him. May he rest in God's peace.
Bonnie J Burnett
September 25, 2021
Such a wonderful priest. He was at DuBourg when I was.
MaryLinda Degenhardt
School
September 23, 2021
Fr. Bob was an excellent teacher and also had a pastor's heart. I will always be grateful for his advice in a critical time in my dad's declining health.
Sr. Shirley Vaughn, CCVI
Other
September 22, 2021
