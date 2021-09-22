Lampert, Rev. Robert E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, September 17, 2021.

Beloved son of the late William and Helen (nee McDonald) Lampert; dear brother of the late Pat Wolf; dear uncle and friend.

Services: Vigil at St. Anselm Catholic Church (530 South Mason Rd. 63141) Monday, September 27; 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Chapel at Cardinal Rigali Center (20 Archbishop Dr. 63119) Tuesday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oblate School of Theology, 285 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216 or Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Ln., Colorado Springs, CO 80921 appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL