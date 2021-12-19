Menu
Robert F. Lanham
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Lanham, Robert F.

passed peacefully on December 14th, 2021 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline B. Lanham. Dearly loved father of Michael C. Lanham and Paul J. (Lori) Lanham. Robert was preceded in death by two infant children: Robert F. Lanham Jr. and Barbara L. Lanham, and two sisters: Doris M. Lanham and Rita H. Krantz. Robert was the much loved grandfather of Holly T. Lanham and Elizabeth A. Lanham. Dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Robert was born October 3, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois, to the late Robert H. Lanham and the late Dorothy Wittry. Robert served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and after his discharge and father's death he relocated to San Jose, California, where he joined his stepmother Pauline. He met and married Jacqueline Beverly McWain in San Jose, CA and Robert began his auditing career working for private industry and later as a civilian auditor for the United States Army and United States Foreign Aid. Robert's career moved the family around the United States and Panama, Central America, and his work with Foreign Aid included travel throughout the world. In 1974, Robert and Jackie settled in Fairfax, VA, where they lived until 2011 when they relocated to St. Louis to be near their granddaughters.

Services: A private service for Robert and Jacqueline will be held on Mon., Dec. 27th at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS www.k-brothers.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
Paul, Lori, Holly and Elizabeth, our deepest sympathy on losing your dad and grandpa. He loved being here in St louis, watching all your basketball and soccer games and was so proud of your family. He & Jackie are finally together again! May you find comfort in the many wonderful memories you have as you celebrate his life. Keeping you all in our prayers! Julie and Pat, Erin, Tim, Sean & Jack
Julie and Pat Finnegan
Friend
December 20, 2021
