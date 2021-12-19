Lanham, Robert F.

passed peacefully on December 14th, 2021 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline B. Lanham. Dearly loved father of Michael C. Lanham and Paul J. (Lori) Lanham. Robert was preceded in death by two infant children: Robert F. Lanham Jr. and Barbara L. Lanham, and two sisters: Doris M. Lanham and Rita H. Krantz. Robert was the much loved grandfather of Holly T. Lanham and Elizabeth A. Lanham. Dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Robert was born October 3, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois, to the late Robert H. Lanham and the late Dorothy Wittry. Robert served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and after his discharge and father's death he relocated to San Jose, California, where he joined his stepmother Pauline. He met and married Jacqueline Beverly McWain in San Jose, CA and Robert began his auditing career working for private industry and later as a civilian auditor for the United States Army and United States Foreign Aid. Robert's career moved the family around the United States and Panama, Central America, and his work with Foreign Aid included travel throughout the world. In 1974, Robert and Jackie settled in Fairfax, VA, where they lived until 2011 when they relocated to St. Louis to be near their granddaughters.

Services: A private service for Robert and Jacqueline will be held on Mon., Dec. 27th at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association.

