passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, on his 90th birthday after a wonderful day. Beloved husband of Katherine Latta and the late Kahla Latta; father of Robert (Susan) Latta and Stuart (Mary) Latta; stepfather of Russel and David French; grandfather of Ryan (Caitlin), Kristen, Robert, James (Molly), and Carolyn; great-grandfather of Henry; uncle of Mary Newmaster, Tom Seela, Julie Spencer, and Sue Collins; cousin of Andrew Coultas; dear friend to many. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Spencer.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Earl and Roberta Latta in 1932. He attended four high schools including Country Day and Punahou in Honolulu. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1955 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While at Iowa State, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and General Chairman of Veisha, a campus wide celebration. After he married Kahla Roberts from Perry, Iowa in December 1955, he worked with his father on a family cattle ranch in Montana, and later moved back to St. Louis to run Busch and Latta Painting Corporation until he retired. He was fortunate to find love again with Katherine after being widowed in 2012.

Bob was an avid golfer (complete with a hole-in-one) who was always a popular tournament partner, but mostly for his handicap. A devout opponent of the foot wedge. He was a model train enthusiast, computer whiz with all the latest gadgets, master tinkerer, and world traveler. He was proud of his Scotch Irish Heritage but never mentioned what he wore under his kilts. He will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral service at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, Monday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross for Ukraine Crisis Relief or to a charity of your choice.