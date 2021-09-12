Father Bob Liss was a high school classmate of my Dad's and a good friend of his. He was such a nice man and the few times I got to meet him he always was kind and encouraging. He concelebrated at my brother, Tom's, wedding mass! Mostly I knew him thru my dad telling me about him. I so much appreciated his friendship with my Dad especially after my mom died 14 years ago. My Dad mentioned talking with Bob often and how encouraging Bob was to him after he lost his wife (my Mom). I appreciate him being such a good friend to my Dad after his loss and for the next 10 years before Dad passed away too. Sounds like they had interesting discussions about God and religion too! I appreciated Father Bob concelebrating my Mom's funeral mass 14 years ago. I appreciated Father Bob concelebrating my Dad's funeral mass 4 years ago and having such kind, encouraging words to my siblings and families after our Dad died. He did this though going thru dialysis himself for several years! I also remember joining my Dad for the chicken dinner at Father Liss's church out in the country some years back. Father Bob came and talked to us as we ate the yummy dinner. He was such a kind, pleasant person! My condolences to his family and friends! God bless Father Bob Liss in heaven! May he have eternal peace!

Kathy Dierker Other September 15, 2021