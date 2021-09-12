Fr. Bob and I went to St. Engelbert's grade school together, from K to 8th grade. Many of our classmates from those days have great memories and Fr, Bob is among those memories. R I P Bob now and forever!
Rosalind Ernst Swanson
School
September 27, 2021
We will miss our friend Fr. Liss. We got to known him very well when he was a priest at Stephens Church in Richwoods ,Mo. He was a very intelligent person and could remember names of all the people he meet. We miss him so!!!
Lou and Kathy Delatine
September 15, 2021
Father Bob Liss was a high school classmate of my Dad's and a good friend of his. He was such a nice man and the few times I got to meet him he always was kind and encouraging. He concelebrated at my brother, Tom's, wedding mass! Mostly I knew him thru my dad telling me about him. I so much appreciated his friendship with my Dad especially after my mom died 14 years ago. My Dad mentioned talking with Bob often and how encouraging Bob was to him after he lost his wife (my Mom). I appreciate him being such a good friend to my Dad after his loss and for the next 10 years before Dad passed away too. Sounds like they had interesting discussions about God and religion too!
I appreciated Father Bob concelebrating my Mom's funeral mass 14 years ago. I appreciated Father Bob concelebrating my Dad's funeral mass 4 years ago and having such kind, encouraging words to my siblings and families after our Dad died. He did this though going thru dialysis himself for several years!
I also remember joining my Dad for the chicken dinner at Father Liss's church out in the country some years back. Father Bob came and talked to us as we ate the yummy dinner. He was such a kind, pleasant person!
My condolences to his family and friends! God bless Father Bob Liss in heaven! May he have eternal peace!
Kathy Dierker
Other
September 15, 2021
Fr Liss was one of the greatest priest I have ever known. He was always so kind and had such a beautiful smile for everyone. He will be greatly missed