Robert Meredith Lucy
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Lucy, Robert Meredith

Robert M. Lucy, born April 16, 1926, died on January 20, 2021 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary White Lucy.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Sanctuary of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue on Saturday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church (9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124), Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org), or the charity of your choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sanctuary of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church
9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
