Lucy, Robert Meredith

Robert M. Lucy, born April 16, 1926, died on January 20, 2021 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary White Lucy.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Sanctuary of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue on Saturday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church (9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124), Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org), or the charity of your choice.

