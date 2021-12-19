Menu
Robert J. Maloney Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Maloney, Robert J. Sr.

12/16/21. Husband of Susan, father of Susan, Ellen, Carol, Rob & Meaghan. Visit 10 am, Mass 11am, Wed., Dec. 22 at St. Clare of Assisi. Please visit www.k-brothers.com. Kriegshauser BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville , MO
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville , MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of a very special person. You and Bob meant a lot to Leo and myself over the years, the Dodger gatherings and especially as upline for us with Amway, what great memories. You and the family are in our prayers. Eleanor
Eleanor Szymanski & Family
Friend
December 22, 2021
Dear Susan, I will be praying and thanking God for the gift of Bob at the YMCA and as a friend and for you as a wonderful caregiver for your buddy, Bob. I will always remember our chats at 5:30 a.m. at the "Y". Bob was my dear friend, Amy's, uncle and also played ball against my dear friend Mike Ernst. I love St. Clare of Assisi Church and I am sorry not to be able to make the mass. Please know that my prayers are being lifted up for you and Bob's soul as he enters heaven. Love, Maureen bini
Maureen Bini
Friend
December 20, 2021
