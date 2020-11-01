Cradock, Robert Martin "Bob"

of St. Louis, MO, died October 17, 2020, beloved husband of 57 years of Michaeleen (nee O'Hara), and loving father to Robert Michael Cradock, Mary Michaeleen Cradock (Stuart Yancey), Elizabeth Patrice (Mathew) Dixon, and Christine Anne (Joe) Allhoff. He delighted in his role as Granddad to Andrew Joshua and Megan Michaeleen Dixon, and to Violet Margot Peters Cradock. He was a loving big brother to his siblings Ann Patrice Cradock and Dr. Thomas Vincent (Carol) Cradock, Uncle Bob to 13 nieces and nephews, and dear cousin to many.

Bob was born July 24, 1938 to Robert Charles and Mary Bridget (McDonough) Cradock. They raised him with a love of music and family. Bob attended St. Luke's School in Richmond Heights, SLUH, Cardinal Glennon (Kenrick) Seminary, and Washington University.

He was a lifelong resident of St. Louis - deeply connected to his extended family, his "stone" heritage, his friendships, and his faith.

Bob was known for his welcoming spirit and remarkable generosity. He was always ready with a warm smile, a story or two, and optimism and joy to spare. He lived with a song in his heart.

Services: When it is safe to be together again, a magnificent gathering will be held honoring Bob and all those he loved. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caritas Connections, Inc. Please visit https://k-brothers.com/obituaries/ to read further about Bob's life and offer condolences.

