Robert Wayne "Bob" McCoy

McCoy, Robert Wayne "Bob"

The time has come to say goodbye to Robert Wayne "Bob" McCoy, 82, more than a year after his death. He was born to Wayne and Erma McCoy, on a farm outside Tecumseh, Nebraska, and grew up happily, sandwiched between his big sister Carol and younger brother Bruce. They all went to a one-room country school until high school. Always athletic, he went to the University of Nebraska on a baseball scholarship despite a near-fatal case of bulbar polio at the age of 14.

He married Toni Tucker McCoy and they had four children: Tracy (Kevin) Model, Tim, Nicole Kuhlmann, and Kitty (Dave) Willis. They have six grandchildren: Jackie, Joe, and Dan Model, Morgan and Tyler Kuhlmann, and Coleman Willis.

The family lived in Webster Groves where he found abundant life with his family and church and his job as a sportswriter and journalist at the Post-Dispatch and the Sporting News.

Services: The Memorial service will be Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m., at Webster United Methodist Church at 600 N. Bompart in Webster Groves. Visitation will follow at Aberdeen Heights, 555 Couch Ave. in Kirkwood starting at 3 p.m. on June 26. Guests will be requested to wear masks to their seats.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
