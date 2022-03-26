Miller, Robert McKeown

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church at the age of 70, on March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Lana (nee Johnson). He is survived by siblings: Carolyn M. Roedel, Arthur L. 'Chip' Miller (Debbie Broms), Judith A. Piper (Terry), Jacqueline F. Miller (David Bailey), and Jill Wattenberg (Binks) and 16 nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents Cedric Arthur Miller and Maude Virginia Miller and brother Mark Webster Miller.

Bob was a psychotherapist by profession. He will be remembered by his kindness, generosity, and great sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by all including his fur-kids Quinn, Maizey and Smokey.

Contributions can be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary or Canines in Crisis.