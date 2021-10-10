Menu
Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob" Mosby
ABOUT
Normandy High School

Mosby, Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob"

a loving husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather, and friend, died Tuesday, June 22 at the age of 94. A longtime resident of Kirkwood, 'Dr. Bob' was a psychologist, practicing until 2010, when he retired at the age of 83.

Bob is survived by his wife of the last 15 years Ruth Fischer Mosby, his children Donna Jo Mosby-Stolz (Fred), Daniel Scott (Kathy), Thomas Dean (Karen), Robert Dickson (Julie), Robin Bess Duda (Joseph), David Elliot (Leanne), stepchildren Deborah Smith and David Fischer, 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Bessie May Myers Mosby.

Bob graduated from Normandy High School in 1945 where he was a 2-time state finalist in wrestling. Bob served the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps. He later graduated from Washington University earning a degree in elementary and secondary education. Dr. Bob also earned a Master of Science in School Counseling from Purdue and a PhD in Educational Psychology from Washington University.

Bob was a significant contributor under an array of professional hats in a career spanning 65 years as a teacher, administrator and in professional practice as a psychologist. He was a passionate preacher, an innovative special education teacher, a Missouri Special Education Teacher of the Year, president of many professional organizations and an educational administrator in Kirkwood and Franklin County school districts. Dr Bob was also a private practice marriage and family psychologist and founder of the Gateway Chapter of the Association of Couples Marriage Enrichment. Bob was a proud member of the Kirkwood Rotary Club.

In 2006, Bob married Ruth Fischer Mosby. Bob and Ruth were blessed with a large, blended family and enjoyed many hours of family functions full of love and laughter.

Services: A private memorial service was held with the large extended family.

Please send donations to honor Dr. Bob to KirkCare food pantry. kirkcare.org.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Donna, just learned of your dad's passing from Mae Lou Fredecking. We were in contact with him via email last winter and looked forward to getting together with him when he got back to St. Louis. So sorry to learn of his death. He carries a very special place in our hearts and always will. Our deepest sympathy to his family in their loss.
Ken and Peggy Tharpe
Work
October 16, 2021
Dan and Kathy, your are in our prayers. Sorry to learn of your Father's passing. Met him at your house years ago and remember him being a very pleasant and kind man.
Don and Robbie Wallis
Friend
October 10, 2021
