Mosby, Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob"

a loving husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather, and friend, died Tuesday, June 22 at the age of 94. A longtime resident of Kirkwood, 'Dr. Bob' was a psychologist, practicing until 2010, when he retired at the age of 83.

Bob is survived by his wife of the last 15 years Ruth Fischer Mosby, his children Donna Jo Mosby-Stolz (Fred), Daniel Scott (Kathy), Thomas Dean (Karen), Robert Dickson (Julie), Robin Bess Duda (Joseph), David Elliot (Leanne), stepchildren Deborah Smith and David Fischer, 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Bessie May Myers Mosby.

Bob graduated from Normandy High School in 1945 where he was a 2-time state finalist in wrestling. Bob served the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps. He later graduated from Washington University earning a degree in elementary and secondary education. Dr. Bob also earned a Master of Science in School Counseling from Purdue and a PhD in Educational Psychology from Washington University.

Bob was a significant contributor under an array of professional hats in a career spanning 65 years as a teacher, administrator and in professional practice as a psychologist. He was a passionate preacher, an innovative special education teacher, a Missouri Special Education Teacher of the Year, president of many professional organizations and an educational administrator in Kirkwood and Franklin County school districts. Dr Bob was also a private practice marriage and family psychologist and founder of the Gateway Chapter of the Association of Couples Marriage Enrichment. Bob was a proud member of the Kirkwood Rotary Club.

In 2006, Bob married Ruth Fischer Mosby. Bob and Ruth were blessed with a large, blended family and enjoyed many hours of family functions full of love and laughter.

Services: A private memorial service was held with the large extended family.

Please send donations to honor Dr. Bob to KirkCare food pantry. kirkcare.org.