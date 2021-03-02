Mudd, Robert "Bob"

died peacefully on February 26 after a long journey with frontotemporal dementia. His final week was spent at home surrounded by family, and in the gentle care of the staff of Lutheran Senior Services Hospice.

Bob was born in St. Louis, a son of the late Bob and Marie Mudd. He graduated from Saint Louis University High School and St. Louis University, earning his M.D. from the University of Missouri Columbia. Bob spent most of his career as an emergency room physician at St. Mary's Hospital.

Bob was always hard at work, whether that meant fly-fishing, playing his guitar, doing yard work, woodworking, or spending time in conversation with family and friends. His wit and intelligence allowed him to be deeply philosophical, and at the same time the funniest person in the room. He never took himself too seriously, but still was relied upon by family, friends, and colleagues for his wisdom. Even as his condition declined, Bob found ways to be productive and to be generous, deciding to donate his brain for dementia research so that his disease might have a greater purpose. To know him was to love him, and to be loved by him. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is the beloved husband of 36 years of Karen (nee Nolde); dear father of Bobby (Jennifer), Katie (Greg) Ballard, David, and Margaret (Scott Lesinski); papa to his adoring grandchildren, Ben, Rose, Annie, and Greta; beloved brother to John (Cheryl), Louise (Glenn) Weidler, Marie, Joe, Tom (Jo), Ann (Matt) Salamon; uncle, cousin, and friend. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marie Mudd; brother-in-law Tom Block; and godson and nephew Joe Salamon.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Parish-Kirkwood on Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m., and can be watched via the St. Gerard Majella Parish-Kirkwood Youtube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at c/o Knight ADRC, 4488 Forest Park Ave., Suite 200, St. Louis, 63108 or visit www.knightadrc.wustl.edu would be appreciated. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Hone and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.