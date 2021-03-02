Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Mudd
ABOUT
St Louis University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Mudd, Robert "Bob"

died peacefully on February 26 after a long journey with frontotemporal dementia. His final week was spent at home surrounded by family, and in the gentle care of the staff of Lutheran Senior Services Hospice.

Bob was born in St. Louis, a son of the late Bob and Marie Mudd. He graduated from Saint Louis University High School and St. Louis University, earning his M.D. from the University of Missouri Columbia. Bob spent most of his career as an emergency room physician at St. Mary's Hospital.

Bob was always hard at work, whether that meant fly-fishing, playing his guitar, doing yard work, woodworking, or spending time in conversation with family and friends. His wit and intelligence allowed him to be deeply philosophical, and at the same time the funniest person in the room. He never took himself too seriously, but still was relied upon by family, friends, and colleagues for his wisdom. Even as his condition declined, Bob found ways to be productive and to be generous, deciding to donate his brain for dementia research so that his disease might have a greater purpose. To know him was to love him, and to be loved by him. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is the beloved husband of 36 years of Karen (nee Nolde); dear father of Bobby (Jennifer), Katie (Greg) Ballard, David, and Margaret (Scott Lesinski); papa to his adoring grandchildren, Ben, Rose, Annie, and Greta; beloved brother to John (Cheryl), Louise (Glenn) Weidler, Marie, Joe, Tom (Jo), Ann (Matt) Salamon; uncle, cousin, and friend. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marie Mudd; brother-in-law Tom Block; and godson and nephew Joe Salamon.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Parish-Kirkwood on Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m., and can be watched via the St. Gerard Majella Parish-Kirkwood Youtube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at c/o Knight ADRC, 4488 Forest Park Ave., Suite 200, St. Louis, 63108 or visit www.knightadrc.wustl.edu would be appreciated. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Hone and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Gerard Majella Parish
Kirkwood , MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
my deepest sympathy to Bob's family as I'd heard of his recent passing.
I have not seen Bob in 40 years since I was a teenager in high-school. He was very dear to me then and gave me a lasting impression of what a good young man was . always kind respectful full of life and fun.. always had a kind and uplifting word..not to mention the funniest sense of humor I've ever encountered...since. Your family was blessed with a true
Sonja Slomo-Wooten
Acquaintance
June 22, 2021
To the Mudd Family, I worked with Dr. Mudd a number years as one of St. Mary's Emergency Dept. secretary. I send my deepest condolences for your loss. Dr. Mudd was a beautiful soul who kept us laughing. He will be truly missed. Still can't believe he's gone. Rest in heaven Dr. Mudd.
Loraine Woodard
Coworker
March 13, 2021
Dear Muddheads, It has taken me some time to process the loss of your Dad. The last toast we shared was to you. I am so grateful for all the toasts we shared before that one! Bob was a good friend to all, but he was a great dad. A great dad who could torture his kids (OK, all kids) with all kinds of philosophical questions. I am so sad for all of us, but so happy he is back to being the smartest and funniest person I know. Love to all, Mark

As Katie noted in her beautiful eulogy, there is a definite theme in these comments regarding Bob --he was joyfully hilarious. He was the wittiest person I ever met. Bob was a letter writer, and his letters were profoundly funny and philosophical at the same time. I told him one time he should have been a writer. Mark and I still laugh thinking about all the funny things he has said over the years. He and Mark were interns together at St. Mary's hospital, while Karen and I had young children. Mark and I could not have survived that year without Bob keeping up Mark's spirit with all of his acerbic comments. Thank you Mudds for sharing your wonderful Bob with us. We love you and hope to see you post-Covid. We send you our love, Tina
Mark and Tina Stacy
Friend
March 5, 2021
With his unique, laid-back style, razor sharp intellect, and uncommon wit, Bob made every encounter joyful, uplifting and usually educational. My siblings and I have been swapping Bob stories today, and we are laughing through the tears. What a beautiful legacy he leaves behind. Our deepest condolences to Karen and the entire Mudd family.
Monica Droege
Family
March 4, 2021
Karen, my deepest sympathies to you and the family. I always admired Bob’s exceptional knowledge and wonderful wit through all of those years working together at St. Mary’s. I never had to worry knowing Bob was working and I will always remember the happy times we all had together. I know this is a hard time for all of you, and perhaps you can find comfort knowing he is at rest. I will be attending the funeral virtually but know I will be praying for all of you.
Marianne Fournie
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Karen, I was saddened and shocked to read about Bob’s death. He was so sharp and funny. How tragic for your family and Bob himself to suffer a slow decline. He made medical school gatherings such fun. A group of us managed to get out of Columbia to be at your wedding and it was such a happy time. Bob and I worked a few shifts in the ER together and it was such a secure feeling knowing he was there. He is at rest and hope you and your family will find comfort in that.
Eileen Harrahill
Classmate
March 3, 2021
Katie, I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad sounds like an incredible man who touched many lives. I will keep you & your family in my prayers as you mourn his loss.

Kelly Cody
Friend
March 3, 2021
The world is a better place because of Bob's 60 years here with all of us. He was truly one of the most funny, smart, and kind people I've known. My memories of Bob are mostly from my childhood, at family gatherings, holiday parties, and any occasion where all the cousins were together. I left every one of those events feeling a little funnier and smarter because Bob. He'll continue to have a big impact on all of us, long after his passing. To Karen, John, Louise, Marie, Joe, Tom, and Ann, please know that the Catalanos are grieving alongside you, and we'll keep the memory of Bob strong & vivid.
Paul Catalano
Family
March 3, 2021
I was so sad to hear about Bob's illness, and his passing. We were medical school classmates and I remember Bob as one of the kindest and smartest guys in our class - and definitely the funniest! He always made me laugh, which is something you need when you are going through an intense experience like medical school. I remember celebrating with Bob - and a group of friends - with cigars, to mark the birth of his first children - twins if I remember correctly? He was so happy and proud. I'm grateful to have known Bob and to have those memories. May the warm and wonderful memories of Bob live on in all of us!
Peggy Latare
Classmate
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. I was in Bob´s grade class. We were in different classes but he was always very nice. Praying for the family
Lynn Valli
March 2, 2021
My heart goes out to Karen and the Mudd family. I was fortunate to meet Bob once, late in the disease. It was very clear the love between Bob and Karen. Karen, you did a beautiful job walking Bob Home. He has found peace and freedom from the disease. So sorry for all of you.Much love.
Mary Nicoletti
March 2, 2021
After 35 years I still have such wonderful memories as we were in the same first year medical school anatomy group. Bob was such a great joy to be around, helped me get through dissection (something I was not especially fond of) and created a safe space for all of us to learn and become good friends. Though, it has been a long time I miss Bob very much. May his memory be a blessing.
Mark Mendelsohn
Friend
March 2, 2021
So sad to hear of Dr. Mudd’s passing. It was always a pleasure when he would show for parent conferences for Bobby, Katie, David and Maggie. Such a likable and honest person. Easy to talk to about almost anything. The world will surely miss the wonderful man that he was. His children are a testament to him. His great characteristics were distributed to all of them. Karen remain strong!
Frank Greco
Teacher
March 2, 2021
I was sad to see Dr.Mudd's obituary. I was a nurse at St.Mary's for many years and remember him as a smart,good and kind man.Rest in peace and God bless.
Cathy Wheeler
Coworker
March 2, 2021
To the Entire MUDD Family,
My heart breaks hearing of your loss. Bob and I spent many hours in our youth camping, fishing, and hunting together. Thanks to your thoughtful parents, we were afforded experiences early on that shaped us into the people we became. Bob was not just smart...he was fun-loving, clever, and kind.
Safe travels my friend!
With much love,
John Gaal
John Gaal
Friend
March 2, 2021
It has been many years since I have seen Bob, but I remember how hilarious and subtle Bob's sense of humor was as a teenager and young adult. His parents and mine were very dear friends, and I have very fond memories of his parents, his siblings, and him. May God comfort you all during this saddest of times.
Liz Vander Pluym Zempel
March 2, 2021
Our family grew up with the Mudds; they lived on Delor and we lived on Walsh. Our hearts are heavy and sad; our deepest sympathy. May his memory be internal and his soul rest in peace, Amen.
The Liddy Family - St. Gabriel's
March 2, 2021
Karen & Family, my very deepest condolences for your tremendous loss of your husband, father, grandpa. I had such tremendous respect for my dear colleague and am so grateful for the years we had together in the ER, Urgent care and Citi clinic. Bob always told me he was nothing but a cynic at heart but those bright smiling eyes always told me otherwise! Kindhearted & wise, your greatness leaves an imprint, never to be forgotten. Rest in peace my friend & fly with the angels.
Peg Petralia
Friend
March 2, 2021
I did not ever meet Bob in person but felt like I knew him from the stories Karen would tell us during our support group. My heart and prayers go out to Karen and her family. Bob is in Heaven now taking her of God's lawn. Love you so much Karen. Brenda (Wednesday night support group)
Brenda Clawson
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results