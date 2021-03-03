So sorry for your loss. Bob was a good friend to my grandfather Ken Wolf who passed away a while ago. I last saw Bob a little before that time when he attended my step-grandmother's funeral. He was very sweet and I have fond memories of visiting at his house when I was a kid.
Jen Ries
March 7, 2021
We a all very sorry to hear of Bob's passing.
He was always kind to our entire family. Our thoughts and prayers to his family.
Robert Braun & Johanna Braun
March 5, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Bob made a positive impact on many of our lives and was always a great "Grandfather" to me and my family. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Jeff Braun
March 4, 2021
Bob will be much missed by us, but never forgotten. We cared for him very much and offer our sincerest condolences to his family.
Nancy and Joe Klingl
March 4, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My dad, Melvin Jackson talked highly about Bob and certainly enjoyed exchanging emails. They could be so humorous. Dad and Bob are exchanging stories up above. Prayers to your family.
Deborah Jackson Owens
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about.Bob. We had fun communicating on line. See you in June.
Jane
Jane lanser
March 3, 2021
