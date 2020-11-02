Hanser, Robert "Bob" Otto

July 29, 1939 to October 29, 2020.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret "Peggy" (nee Lee); parents, Otto and Loma Hanser; and stepson, James P. Fortner (Sandra).

Stepfather of Judy (Dave) Cary; grandfather of Jared Cary and Shawn O'Brien, Sarah and Leif Hickman; great-grandfather of Aria and Gabrielle Hickman; godfather of Jennifer Haskins and Christopher Lee, Angelina Anderson; and cousin to Kenneth Hanser, Jane Ellen Friedman, Kitty Oetting, Robert Gross and Gordon Gross.

Bob retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 40 years where he worked as a Pressman. He was very proud of his work and the history behind the newspaper printing industry. As an avid historian, Bob took pride in and had great knowledge of St. Louis History. He enjoyed collecting trains, spending time in Calhoun County and being with his friends and family.

Bob was a devoted Christian who donated much of his time to Trinity Lutheran, where he was a long standing member.

Donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 812 Soulard, St. Louis, MO 63104

Services: Services will be held in private.