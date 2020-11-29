Rehagen, Robert P. "Bobby"

A special child of God was called home to Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved son of Herbert A. and the late Jean C. Rehagen (nee Maurer); loving brother of Mike (Lisa), Don (Stacy), Jim (Sally), Ron (Amanda) and Tim (Sandra) Rehagen; dearest uncle of Michael Jr., David, Rachael, Jeremy and Zachary, Leslie and Daniel, Summer, Alec, Tara, Emily and Chase; great-uncle of Jack and Anthony, Mason and Taylor; treasured friend to many.

Services: Vis. at Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) on Tues., Dec. 1, from 10am until time of funeral Mass 11am. Int. Sts. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis Arc would be greatly appreciated.