Please be advised

of the death of

Raymond E. Pearia, Jr.

Lifetime Member - 9/21/2021

Visitation: Monday, September27 from

4 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301.

Service: Tuesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Memorial Gardens

Iron Workers Local # 396

Michael T. Heibeck, Business ManagerCharles P. Decker, President