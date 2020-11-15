Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
, Ellisville, Missouri
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
, Ellisville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
I will always remember the chats over the fence at Bunny's. Please accept my deepest sympathy to each of you.
Joyce Frenzel
Friend
November 15, 2020
jennifer regan
November 14, 2020
I always enjoyed my conversations with Bob. Especially listening to his stories about "the old days", which always ended with one of his bellowing laughs and me joining in. He will be missed. God bless you Bob.
Steve Leu
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I will always look back in fondness for the time i was able to spend with Bob. Attending trade shows, field days, and later working together, after our acquisition of Plastic Plumbing Products. Bob always had a good story or joke. That great deep laugh always brought a smile to my face. The "Polish Prince" will surely be missed. Sincerely, Rob Clouser