Prebil, Robert August

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Beloved husband for 63 years of Jackie Prebil (nee Klages); loving father of Patrice (Patrick) Gray, Sharon (Henry) Purcell, Betsy (Steve) Snyder and the late Lynda Prebil; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Mr. Prebil's family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Memory Care and Skilled Nursing, and Peggy and the SSM Hospice team for their loving care.

Services: Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.