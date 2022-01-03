Menu
Robert William Reagan
FUNERAL HOME
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
Saint Louis, MO

Reagan, Robert William

84, of Plantation, FL passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Born in St. Louis to Maurice & Mary Jane Reagan. He attended University City H.S, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army, graduated from college, & went on with a successful career with JPL, in which he worked as a mission controller for the Viking Spacecraft to map Mars, and Bendix Corp. Later he became an entrepreneur with Reagan Industries. He is survived by his 5 children, 10 grandchildren, nephew, niece, and great niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Robertson. See www.ambrusterchapel.com for more info.

Services: Will be held in St. Louis at Ambruster Chapel on Jan. 7 with burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
Marilyn, Dorie, Carol & Patty
January 3, 2022
