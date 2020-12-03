Bernstein, Robert S. 'Boppo'

November 26, 2020

Boppo, as he was called by those who loved him, was the beloved husband of Susan Molasky Bernstein 'Susie'. Boppo and Susie were married for over 57 years, and their love for each other began at age 13 when they both attended Brittany Woods Junior High. Boppo was a very proud father of Jeri Bogard (Jeff), Jeffrey Bernstein (Sara), and Jodi Kaplan (Michael); dear grandfather of Ryan, Eric, Jason, Adam, Jordan, Tyler, Matthew, Zachary, and Caroline; dear son of the late Alex and Sylvia (Lebman) Bernstein; dear brother of Mark Bernstein (Denise) and Rick Bernstein (Terry); dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

A real estate developer his entire career, Boppo stayed 'relevant' in every aspect of his life. He volunteered his time, supported numerous charitable organizations, and while he thrived working, he made sure to never miss an opportunity to spend time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Services: A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 2 p.m. The service will be available via Live Stream - please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerome Molasky Memorial Endowment Fund at BJC, DECC at Temple Israel or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE