Sanderson, Robert Vincent

died on December 16, 2021 in Kirkwood. Born in 1946 in Illinois, he was the son of Ellis Sanderson and Kay (Vincent) Sanderson. Bob worked at Monsanto Co. in the early 1970s, and was employed at Protein Technologies International (former subsidiary of Ralston-Purina) for 18 years until opening an Alphagraphics franchise in St. Louis from which he retired in 2012.

Bob married Jackie Bromley and had 2 daughters, Kate and Marcie. Survivors include his wife, children, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister.

The family appreciates the care Bob received from Unity Hospice and the staff at Dougherty Ferry Assisted Living. Donations to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Lane, Chesterfield, MO 63017 in Bob's memory would be his choice.

Services: A service will be held at Bopp Chapel at 11 A.M. with visitation beginning at 10 A.M. on Friday, January 7, 2022. See www.boppchapel.com for details and full obituary.