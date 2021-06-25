Schmitz, Robert John

age 92, of Manchester, MO, peacefully passed away into eternal rest on June 22, 2021 in the presence of his children.

Robert was born in Kirkwood, MO, to Robert Peter and Theresa Agnes Schmitz. He graduated from Eugene Coyle High School in 1947 and earned his bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He worked as an engineer for Cupples Products in St. Louis for over 35 years.

Beloved husband of Gloria Ann (Gremaud) for 45 years, they married on October 19, 1957 and lived in Rockhill, MO before moving to Manchester, MO in 1968.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, brothers, Louis and Joseph, sisters, Mary Anne and Mary Teresa, brothers-in-law, Donald Unnerstall and Jerrold Walker, and sisters-in-law, Sandra and Maureen.

He is survived by his children, Tom (Linda), Steven, David (Frances), Paul (Christina), Michael (Valerie), Daniel (Karen), Mark (Leslie), Mary (Jeffrey) Burke, Joseph (Denise), and Therese (Beau) Gibler; grandchildren, Laura, Emily (Mike), Allison, Kathleen, James, Vincent, Suzanne, Gabrielle, Kaylee (Seth), Carson, Mikayla, Catie, Kevin, Ethan, Alex, Katja, Anna, Gloria and Ray, and brothers John and Bill. He was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

The family of Robert Schmitz wishes to extend our sincere thanks to "The Girls", as he endearingly referred to them, Lynn McQuesten, Amy Bahr, and Joan Dieters, for their loving care this past year.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Private interment with immediate family following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.