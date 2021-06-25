Menu
Robert John Schmitz
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Schmitz, Robert John

age 92, of Manchester, MO, peacefully passed away into eternal rest on June 22, 2021 in the presence of his children.

Robert was born in Kirkwood, MO, to Robert Peter and Theresa Agnes Schmitz. He graduated from Eugene Coyle High School in 1947 and earned his bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He worked as an engineer for Cupples Products in St. Louis for over 35 years.

Beloved husband of Gloria Ann (Gremaud) for 45 years, they married on October 19, 1957 and lived in Rockhill, MO before moving to Manchester, MO in 1968.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, brothers, Louis and Joseph, sisters, Mary Anne and Mary Teresa, brothers-in-law, Donald Unnerstall and Jerrold Walker, and sisters-in-law, Sandra and Maureen.

He is survived by his children, Tom (Linda), Steven, David (Frances), Paul (Christina), Michael (Valerie), Daniel (Karen), Mark (Leslie), Mary (Jeffrey) Burke, Joseph (Denise), and Therese (Beau) Gibler; grandchildren, Laura, Emily (Mike), Allison, Kathleen, James, Vincent, Suzanne, Gabrielle, Kaylee (Seth), Carson, Mikayla, Catie, Kevin, Ethan, Alex, Katja, Anna, Gloria and Ray, and brothers John and Bill. He was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

The family of Robert Schmitz wishes to extend our sincere thanks to "The Girls", as he endearingly referred to them, Lynn McQuesten, Amy Bahr, and Joan Dieters, for their loving care this past year.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Private interment with immediate family following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester , MO
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brad Allen
June 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Gary & Nanette
Gary Weintraub
Friend
June 28, 2021
I was never able to meet Robert, but I heard a lot about him over the last 5 years from his daughter in law Linda. He led a long fulfilling life! I am grateful that he is no longer in pain and can't imagine how beautiful the reunion with Gloria was. My thoughts and prayers are with you Schmitz family. He will truly be missed. God Bless, Mona Krohn
Ramona Krohn
Acquaintance
June 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Christ's peace!
Tom Rapp
Teacher
June 27, 2021
My husband and I worked with Bob for many years at Cupples. I was the Engineering Secretary and had day to day contact with the men in that Dept. Bob was one of the kindest gentlemen we have ever known. Always had a kind word for everyone and always willing to help in any way he could. Our prayers to his family.
Don and Robbie Wallis
Coworker
June 25, 2021
Your parents were great neighbors to my family. My dad and I saw your Dad at Christmas as we passed out cookies in the old neighborhood. My dad is so glad we had the chance to see him. Your family is in our prayers.
Mary Turney Reschke
Neighbor
June 25, 2021
