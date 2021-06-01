Menu
Robert E. Schoor
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Christian Brothers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Schoor, Robert E.

(90), of Town and Country, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. The son of Edward and Lina (Stevens) Schoor; brother of Gerald (Marge) Schoor and loving husband of Joan (Luttig) Schoor; dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Bob graduated from CBC and St. Louis University, and served in the U.S. Air Force. After a lengthy career in investment banking, he turned his talents to philanthropy. He is a member of the Stars Society of St Louis Children's Hospital, Maryville University's Leadership Council, the Lamplighters Society of the St Louis YMCA and the Sigma Fidei Society, CBC High School. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Discovery Institute, St Louis Children's Hospital (https:support.stlouischildrens.org) or the Robert E. Schoor and Joan Luttig Schoor Nursing Scholarship fund at Maryville University

(https:crowdfunding.maryville.edu).

Services: Visitation at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4th from 9 - 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road at 11:30 a.m. with interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. See boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Jun
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Jun
4
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joan, my deepest sympathy to you and family. My late husband Jerry and Bob go back a long way. Even their parents were friends! I know you will miss him dearly. Prayers to all.
NancyThomas
Friend
June 3, 2021
Loved his family.
Mark Schoor
Family
June 2, 2021
