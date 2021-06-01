Schoor, Robert E.

(90), of Town and Country, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. The son of Edward and Lina (Stevens) Schoor; brother of Gerald (Marge) Schoor and loving husband of Joan (Luttig) Schoor; dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Bob graduated from CBC and St. Louis University, and served in the U.S. Air Force. After a lengthy career in investment banking, he turned his talents to philanthropy. He is a member of the Stars Society of St Louis Children's Hospital, Maryville University's Leadership Council, the Lamplighters Society of the St Louis YMCA and the Sigma Fidei Society, CBC High School. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Discovery Institute, St Louis Children's Hospital (https:support.stlouischildrens.org) or the Robert E. Schoor and Joan Luttig Schoor Nursing Scholarship fund at Maryville University

(https:crowdfunding.maryville.edu).

Services: Visitation at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4th from 9 - 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road at 11:30 a.m. with interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. See boppchapel.com