Seal Sr., Robert Carey

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 8, 2021. Loving husband of Joann Seal. Beloved father of Maggie (Michael) Anderson, Bob (Annie) Seal and Mary Seal. Dear grandfather of Kat Seal, Lizzie Seal, Claire Anderson, Caroline Lipic and Laura Lipic. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Saturday, March 20th, 11 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, uhsp.edu/givenow. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.