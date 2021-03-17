Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert Carey Seal Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Seal Sr., Robert Carey

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 8, 2021. Loving husband of Joann Seal. Beloved father of Maggie (Michael) Anderson, Bob (Annie) Seal and Mary Seal. Dear grandfather of Kat Seal, Lizzie Seal, Claire Anderson, Caroline Lipic and Laura Lipic. Brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Saturday, March 20th, 11 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, uhsp.edu/givenow. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Mar
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to your family. I have such fond memories of your family. He was a wonderfully kind and thoughtful husband and father
Nancy McCormick
Friend
March 20, 2021
Beverly Guyton
March 18, 2021
Bob was a one-of-a-kind good guy!!
Jim & Donna Reinhardt
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Seal family, especially Mary, Caroline and Laura. He was always a bright
presence at Little Flower. Wonderful Father and Grandfather. Blessed to have known him
Joanne and Bob Shelton
Friend
March 17, 2021
Send our condolences and prayers to your family..
Michael Lomax
March 17, 2021
God Bless Mr Seal A world class husband to Joann, Dad & Grandad...so very humble, kind-hearted & wise...truly one Great American! You will always be dearly loved and deeply missed. The Mullen’s are forever grateful for Joann’s loving care of our parents Dorothy & Larry at Marie De Villa. May heaven be the best prescription you’ve ever received, Mr. Seal! ❤xoxox
Mimi Gibson
Friend
March 16, 2021
Sure has been a huge blessing to be a part of this awesome extended family!! So many wonderful memories, shared holidays, birthdays, fantastic food, and Joanne’s fabulous pies!!! Our prayers go out to for entire Seal family and we will certainly be missing “Big Bob.” Our family is so lucky to have this amazing foundation! We LOVE you Seals!!
Nancy and Stan Wieberg
March 16, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Bob's passing. He was a great neighbor and such a kind man. He will be very missed. I always enjoyed seeing him out walking the dog or talking to him at the fence! He and Joann were my favorite neighbors.
Julie Buehler
Neighbor
March 15, 2021
Maggie, Bob, and Mary, My thoughts and prayers are with you all. It is funny, I remember your dad grilling, having a dog by his side and telling jokes!!!! What a honarable, beaurtiful soul!!! He certainly modeled how to live life well by loving his wife and family so well. He also lived a life full of faith and stewardship! I pray that Saturday is a day of celebration for you. Cathy Larrabee
Cathy Larrabee
Friend
March 15, 2021
My warmest thoughts and prayers are with you all. I have many fond memories from my youth through young adulthood spending time with both your Mom and Dad at your home in Cherry Hills. Your Dad was always there to support you...and both of your parents have always treated me like family. Godspeed.
David Litteken
Friend
March 15, 2021
He will be sorely missed!!!
Kathy Hearst
Coworker
March 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest condolences to your family. Your parents always accepted the Litteken kids as their own.
Shannon Litteken Rogers
Friend
March 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Seal family. Praying for comfort as you grieve and for the wonderful memories you have to lift you up.
Linda Riggs
Classmate
March 15, 2021
