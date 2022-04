Terwilliger, Robert Dale

Robert Dale Terwilliger May 31,1948-Dec 28, 2019. A native of Ladue, Bob is survived by his brothers Ronald Terwilliger & Gary Terwilliger, nephews Ronnie, Randy, & Martin Terwilliger, and many beloved cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his dear wife Charlotte S. Terwilliger, his beloved son Dustin Terwilliger & parents Robert Terwilliger & Maxine T May.