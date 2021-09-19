Menu
Robert Roy Thousand Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Thousand Sr, Robert Roy

Robert Roy Thousand Sr. died at the age of 94 on September 5th 2021 in St Augustine Florida. Robert was born in Carsonville, Mo on July 27, 1927, son to John William Thousand Sr and Bessie P. Thousand - Wilmuth. Robert is survived by Louise C. Thousand his wife of 74 years; sons, Robert R. Thousand Jr. and W. Dennis Thousand (wife, Janice Thousand - Aiello), his daughter, Patricia A. Wenom Thousand, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services: A military honors memorial service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on October 1st at 1:30 pm. A Celebration of Life open house will be on Saturday October 2nd - 12:00 till 4:00pm at 663 Trade Center Blvd. Chesterfield Mo 63005


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
663 Trade Center Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Love and deepest sympathy goes out to the Thousand family for your loss. My family ( the Staffords) and I were lucky to share a lot of good memories with the whole Thousand family at West Page Baptist Church and when my parents owned the house next to you on Iveland. Bob was also our insurance man for many years. Just a few months ago I was going through keepsakes and I came across my wedding cards and there was one from both your family and your grandparents. It made me wonder where you all went? Our wedding was 55 years ago. I lost my Don in Aug. 2016 right before our 50th Anniversary. Please know that my heart is with you and I will never forget the memories I shared with your family. Bless you all
Beverly Stafford Nicks (husband Don)
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sorry, to hear of the passing of Bob. I have a lot of great memories of our times together at West Page Baptist Church. Will never forget when you all took our family out on your boat. Scary but fun. Love to your Family and prayers for comfort at this time.
Joyce (Shaw) Knipmeyer
Friend
September 19, 2021
