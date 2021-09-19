Thousand Sr, Robert Roy

Robert Roy Thousand Sr. died at the age of 94 on September 5th 2021 in St Augustine Florida. Robert was born in Carsonville, Mo on July 27, 1927, son to John William Thousand Sr and Bessie P. Thousand - Wilmuth. Robert is survived by Louise C. Thousand his wife of 74 years; sons, Robert R. Thousand Jr. and W. Dennis Thousand (wife, Janice Thousand - Aiello), his daughter, Patricia A. Wenom Thousand, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services: A military honors memorial service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on October 1st at 1:30 pm. A Celebration of Life open house will be on Saturday October 2nd - 12:00 till 4:00pm at 663 Trade Center Blvd. Chesterfield Mo 63005