Timpe, Robert C.

on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, peacefully passed at home with family at age 83. He was a dedicated husband to his beloved wife Joan (nee Kozeny); loving father and father-in-law to Michael (the late Cheryl) Timpe, Robyn (Robert) Paino and Melissa (Adam) Roth and the late Laura Muskopf; grandfather and great-grandfather to Tony (Amber), Chelsea (Trey), Chase, Jack, Avery, Vincent, Dominic, Allie, Kayla, Luca, Greyson and bun in the oven; brother of Gerald (Helen) Timpe. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. A Kutis South County service.