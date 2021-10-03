Menu
Robert C. Timpe
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Timpe, Robert C.

on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, peacefully passed at home with family at age 83. He was a dedicated husband to his beloved wife Joan (nee Kozeny); loving father and father-in-law to Michael (the late Cheryl) Timpe, Robyn (Robert) Paino and Melissa (Adam) Roth and the late Laura Muskopf; grandfather and great-grandfather to Tony (Amber), Chelsea (Trey), Chase, Jack, Avery, Vincent, Dominic, Allie, Kayla, Luca, Greyson and bun in the oven; brother of Gerald (Helen) Timpe. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. A Kutis South County service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
My most sincere and heartfelt sympathy to your whole family, Bob was a wonderful man who loved his family. May you all find comfort in your good memories with him.
Gino LaMartina
Other
October 3, 2021
