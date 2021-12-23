Menu
Robert G. "Rob" Trimarke
Trimarke, Robert G. "Rob"

(12/16/55 - 12/20/21) Mon., Dec. 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathryn Trimarke; dear father of Jenny (Mark) Prouhet and Matthew (Stacey) Trimarke; loving grandfather of Brayden and Brooklyn Prouhet and Luke Trimarke; dear son of Bob and the late Frankie (Owens) Trimarke; dear brother of Jane Guelda and John Trimarke; dear uncle of Michael Kron (Brittany Weikel) and Ryan Guelda; great-uncle of Zoe, Ava, Jane and Emory.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO, 63141, Mon., Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63141. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 319 Browns Ln., Louisville, KY 40207, or online at www.stmatthewsmethodist.com/giving.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Dec
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
I am so sorry to hear of Rob passing. I came across a text from Terry that led me to Rob obituary. Terry spoke regularly to Rob and spoke so highly of him. On behalf of memory of Terry Treudt & I our most sincere condolences. Here we are for remembrance. Bless you
Nancy Treudt
December 30, 2021
Rob and I grew up together back in Louisville and reconnected via FaceBook a few years ago. Had lunch together in St. Louis 4 years ago. Rob was a good man who impacted the lives of many. I feel fortunate to have been his friend for nearly 60 years. He will indeed be missed...
Paul Sievers
Friend
December 28, 2021
I worked with him at Krogers with Bert Settle & Rob. I almost always called him by his last name. We had a lot of fun together. He tracked me down & I told him amusing stories that he told me that he had to tell Bert. He was a vocal student of my mother's. I was shocked & saddened to here this. I will miss him.
Kevin Ambs
Coworker
December 27, 2021
Kathryn and Family,
I am so sorry to hear of Rob’s passing. Every year since high school he reached out to me on my Birthday and I the same. He will be so missed by me and all that had the privilege of knowing him. Love and Prayers to your entire family!
Pam Flaherty
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kit-
I am so sorry to hear about Rob. Aaron and I as well as the whole family send our love to you.
Blessings,
Michelle Torigian
Michelle Torigian
Family
December 27, 2021
New Rob for over 55 years from our days working for Kroger. Just saw him last year at the funeral of another former Kroger employee. Shocked to hear of his passing
David Stuedle
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kroger brought us together, for a “few” decadesRob was a gregarious and affable guy. I enjoyed working with Rob’s sister, Jane, at Ehrlers in high school. Had no idea I would later spend many years working her brother. Life is funny. Though I never had the pleasure to meet Kathryn, I know she is one of a kind. Rob was a very discerning person so she must be the greatest! Thoughts and prayers to all Rob’s family; I had no idea when we conversed on his recent birthday, heaven would be gaining another angel shortly.

Kelly Brady Dockter Dean
Kelly Dockter Dean
Friend
December 27, 2021
One quality gentleman. Will be missed by all. Rest in peace my friend.
Dick and Jan Prouhet
Friend
December 26, 2021
Rob was very kind to my parents, Anita and Jim Kelly. He always made sure to touch base with my mother following my father’s passing. May his memory be a blessing.
Cheryl Kelly
Friend
December 26, 2021
Suzanne Stewart
December 25, 2021
I have known Rob for over 40 years. I met Rob when he became our insurance broker. I was just starting out professionally and he was such a support and helped me get every job as he was my number one reference. He also remember my birthdays and sent a message for every holiday. My heart is saddened with this loss. May his family rest with the knowledge that he was truly loved by many.
Suzanne Stewart
Friend
December 25, 2021
Rob was truly an amazing guy who would always be there for a friend. I know that he touched so many people and he will be truly missed. I am blessed having met him and to be able to call him a good friend. Rest in peace my friend and I will miss you.
John Rossini
Friend
December 25, 2021
So, so sorry. Rob was a wonderful man. I'll miss his "birthday greetings" every year.
Norm Obermoeller
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rob. I went to school with him and had separated as we all do over the years. Recently we had been reconnected. It was such a pleasure to hear from a voice in the past. He was a great guy. He will surely be missed. You have my heartfelt sympathy for your loss. RIP Rob...
Garry Moore
Friend
December 23, 2021
Rob will be missed. Praying for the family. Henry and Anita Redmond.
Anita Redmond
Friend
December 22, 2021
Rob was one of a kind, genuine, humble, caring with a great sense of humor. He will be missed. God's speed my friend.
Rodney Eloff
Friend
December 22, 2021
