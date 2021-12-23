Trimarke, Robert G. "Rob"

(12/16/55 - 12/20/21) Mon., Dec. 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathryn Trimarke; dear father of Jenny (Mark) Prouhet and Matthew (Stacey) Trimarke; loving grandfather of Brayden and Brooklyn Prouhet and Luke Trimarke; dear son of Bob and the late Frankie (Owens) Trimarke; dear brother of Jane Guelda and John Trimarke; dear uncle of Michael Kron (Brittany Weikel) and Ryan Guelda; great-uncle of Zoe, Ava, Jane and Emory.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO, 63141, Mon., Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63141. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 319 Browns Ln., Louisville, KY 40207, or online at www.stmatthewsmethodist.com/giving.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com