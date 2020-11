Miller, Robert V.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved father of Melissa (Tim) Cordia; dearest grandfather of Seth Fox and Millie Cordia; dear brother of Brian Mertz; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 21, 4-7 p.m. Interment and funeral service will be held in private.