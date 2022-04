Westermann, Robert "Bob"

81, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Cecily Westermann; daughters Angie Vorholt-Wilsey (Greg Wilsey), the late Yvette (Vince) Zanti, and grandchildren Joseph (Jordan) Cooper and Josie Zanti (Dan Forster), a great-grandson due later this summer and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is survived by his brother, Pete (Jean) Westermann and sister, Betty Westermann. Siblings Gene Westermann and Pat Bryson pre-deceased Bob. Private family service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations to Wildlife Rescue Center of Missouri, 1128 New Ballwin Rd Ballwin, MO 63021, preferred. www.mowildlife.org