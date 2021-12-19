Westrich, Robert Joseph
December 10, 1925 - December 16, 2021. He is reunited with his spouse of 67 years, Jean Schadlbauer Westrich. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. He was the devoted father of Mary Westrich, Joan (Gene) Menges, Susan (Greg) Shipman, Gail (Jim) Cleary and Rob (Betsie) Westrich, Jr.; grandfather of Carson (Courtney) Menges, Sarah (Glenn) Tucker, Grant Menges, Patrick (Megan) Cleary, Dan Cleary, Jimmy and Jeff Shipman and Meredith and Jay Westrich; great-grandfather of Kate, Charlotte and Meredith Menges, Robert Tucker, and Brooklyn and Logan Cleary. He loved his in-laws, the late Gene and Joan Slay and their family.
Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen Protomartyr on April 2, 2022. Donations may be made to Gene Slay's Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis, St. Stephen Protomartyr Church or St. Mary's High School. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL