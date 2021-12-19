Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Joseph Westrich
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Westrich, Robert Joseph

December 10, 1925 - December 16, 2021. He is reunited with his spouse of 67 years, Jean Schadlbauer Westrich. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. He was the devoted father of Mary Westrich, Joan (Gene) Menges, Susan (Greg) Shipman, Gail (Jim) Cleary and Rob (Betsie) Westrich, Jr.; grandfather of Carson (Courtney) Menges, Sarah (Glenn) Tucker, Grant Menges, Patrick (Megan) Cleary, Dan Cleary, Jimmy and Jeff Shipman and Meredith and Jay Westrich; great-grandfather of Kate, Charlotte and Meredith Menges, Robert Tucker, and Brooklyn and Logan Cleary. He loved his in-laws, the late Gene and Joan Slay and their family.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen Protomartyr on April 2, 2022. Donations may be made to Gene Slay's Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis, St. Stephen Protomartyr Church or St. Mary's High School. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. Thinking of You. Love Sue
Sue Steinbrecher
January 10, 2022
I met Bob through his best friend, high school buddy and sailing competitor Len Knobbe (RIP). Bob was always telling stories of his days during WW II with the Merchant Marines and his encounters on the high seas. Bob truly loved his passion for photography but most of all his wife Jean. Bob would say that people came up to him and said that he had taking the pictures for their wedding. "Westy" was a true sailor at heart. He loved the competition and always wanted to come in first. He loved sailing in the Wednesday Navy Race at Carlyle Lake. He was one of the founders of the race which still continues today. "Westy" thanks for all the memories of sailboat racing and just sailing on the lake. You taught me a lot about sailing from your experiences. I 'm sure that you are singing the St. Mary's High school fight song in heaven. Bob, may all the choirs of angels in heaven come to greet you! May all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.
Barry Papke
December 20, 2021
My Dad went to high school with Bob and my parents always exchanged Christmas cards with him and Jean. Many years later when I was a checker at Schnucks I waited on Bob and when I told him who I was he always came to my life. It was always a pleasure to see him and wait on him. My sympathy to the entire family
Karen (Beckley)Lutes
December 19, 2021
Bob is an alumnus of Southside Catholic High School, Class of 1944. Three years later, it was renamed St. Mary´s High School. On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of Southside Catholic / St. Mary´s High School, both past and present, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and former classmates. Also, know that we share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Special mention of condolences to his classmates and to those students, who at one time or another, were either upper classmates or under classmates of his and may have passed each other in the hallways, or shared the same classrooms or maybe even participated in some of the same extra-curricular activities as Bob once did; beginning from the time he enrolled as a Freshman in September of 1940 until the time he graduated as a Senior in June of 1944. Finally, although Bob is gone from this life, his spirit will forever remain here on The Campus of Southside Catholic / St. Mary´s High School. The very same place it was when Bob attended school, and where, on his very first day of class, was bestowed the eternal honor of becoming a "Son of Mary." And just as it has been since Bob enrolled in Southside Catholic, daily prayers will continue to be said and daily masses will continue to be offered for him by the Brothers of Mary. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Member - Board of Directors St. Mary's Alumni Association
Southside Catholic / St. Mary's High School
School
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results