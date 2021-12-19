Bob is an alumnus of Southside Catholic High School, Class of 1944. Three years later, it was renamed St. Mary´s High School. On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students of Southside Catholic / St. Mary´s High School, both past and present, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and former classmates. Also, know that we share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Special mention of condolences to his classmates and to those students, who at one time or another, were either upper classmates or under classmates of his and may have passed each other in the hallways, or shared the same classrooms or maybe even participated in some of the same extra-curricular activities as Bob once did; beginning from the time he enrolled as a Freshman in September of 1940 until the time he graduated as a Senior in June of 1944. Finally, although Bob is gone from this life, his spirit will forever remain here on The Campus of Southside Catholic / St. Mary´s High School. The very same place it was when Bob attended school, and where, on his very first day of class, was bestowed the eternal honor of becoming a "Son of Mary." And just as it has been since Bob enrolled in Southside Catholic, daily prayers will continue to be said and daily masses will continue to be offered for him by the Brothers of Mary. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Member - Board of Directors St. Mary's Alumni Association

Southside Catholic / St. Mary's High School School December 19, 2021