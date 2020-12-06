Schierding, Robert William

of St. Charles, MO, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of nearly 50 years to Joyce Schierding; cherished son of the late Elroy and Mary Schierding; devoted father of Robert "Rob" (Angela) Schierding, Jr., and Russ (Melissa) Schierding; loving grandfather of five; treasured great-grandfather of one; dear brother of the late Richard Schierding and the late Donald Schierding.

Robert proudly and honorably served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Meat Cutter Local 88 and was a very dedicated worker for over forty years at Straub's. Robert volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, VFW and American Legion 310. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River and fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks. Robert was very fun to be around and was a prankster. Robert was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Robert's name to Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Charles.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1:00-3:00pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Service to follow at 3:00pm. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com.