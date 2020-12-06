Stege, Robert William

age 89, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed into the arms of his Savior on Fri., Dec. 4, 2020.

Bob was born June 30, 1931, to Herman and Anna (nee Schmidt) Stege in St. Louis, Mo. He attended Cleveland High School, after which he served in the Air National Guard. He married Mary Ann Book on Oct. 4, 1952. Bob owned and operated Grand TV until 1968, when he joined the Post-Dispatch as an electrician. Climbing the ladder there to production manager, he retired in 1993. A lifelong, self-taught learner, Bob mastered and enjoyed numerous hobbies, especially photography, fishing, jewelry-making, and woodworking. He was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. Above all, Bob cherished the time he spent with his daughters, their families, and his many friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann; his five daughters, Betty (Sid) Huttner, Barbara (Rick) Walenius, Beverly (Bob) Menendez, Becky (Dave) Guth, and Bobbi (Chris) Bernardi; sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and his brother.

Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Wed., Dec. 9 at the Oratory of Ss. Gregory and Augustine (St. Luke Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave, Richmond Heights). Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Ss. Peter and Paul. Mass will be livestreamed. Please visit https://k-brothers.com/obituary/robert-stege/ for the link. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Kriegshauser BROTHERS