St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert A. Wykes
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Wykes, Robert A.

passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of 71 years of Rosalyn Wykes; dearest father of Sara, Rachel, and Evan Wykes (Friederike); dear grandfather of Emma, David, Martha, and Julia; great-grandfather of Amelia; uncle of Barbara Wiesenmayer (Chet).

Dr. Wykes was an honored professor of music at Washington University in St. Louis for more than 30 years and an award-winning composer.

Services: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Dear Wykes family I´m sorry to hear of your wonderful father´s passing. I´ll always treasure our childhood memories of living next door to such a wonderful, kind family and the children we became fast friends with. It takes special parents to raise such great kids. Your father and mother always had a kind word and smile for us rambunctious house full of 6 kids. Blessings on all of you in the loss you must be feeling.
Marcia Gants Bergtholdt
Family
July 9, 2021
RIP Bob, you are a sweetheart. Heartfelt condolences from Roslyn Schneider, (late Bernard) naples, fl.
roslyn schneider
Friend
July 8, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you, Roz and Sara and to your whole family. Bob was such a sweetheart and I remember him very fondly. I'm glad he was around for all of you for so many years. Every time I picture him in my mind, he is smiling. My love to you.
Lois Price
Friend
July 6, 2021
To Roz, whom I affectionately called Mrs Goldberg and to the girls, whom I remember well and to Evan who was very young when we all knew each other: I send my love and kind thoughts at this sad time. I am sure you are grateful to have enjoyed Bob´s presence all these years and the memories will never leave you.
Gregg Mayer
Work
July 5, 2021
To the Wykes family and friends: Bob set the example in St. Louis at Washington U. of the practicing artist/composer within academia. As a teacher he helped students in any way possible and was also instrumental in bestowing the honorary doctorate to Oliver Nelson, one of St. Louis´s and America´s greatest composers who studied music at Washingtom U. Thank you, Dr. Wykes, Maestro, for your long, skillful and kind contribution to the community. J D Parran, M.A. (mu. ed.) Wash. U 1969
J D Parran
School
July 5, 2021
Bob Wykes was a fabulous musician and composer. I enjoyed playing his music on a few occasions and interacting with him. He was a real gem in the music world and St Louis will miss him as a great person, teacher and mentor to many. Jeanine York Garesche
Jeanine York Garesche
Work
July 4, 2021
Bob was first a musician, then composer and then flutist. Put them all together in a prince of a person and you have the treasure Washington University gave to St. Louis and the many students he nurtured and inspired.
Jan Scott
July 4, 2021
