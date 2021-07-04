Wykes, Robert A.

passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of 71 years of Rosalyn Wykes; dearest father of Sara, Rachel, and Evan Wykes (Friederike); dear grandfather of Emma, David, Martha, and Julia; great-grandfather of Amelia; uncle of Barbara Wiesenmayer (Chet).

Dr. Wykes was an honored professor of music at Washington University in St. Louis for more than 30 years and an award-winning composer.

Services: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A SERVICE

THE LUPTON CHAPEL